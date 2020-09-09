Cobra Kai actor reveals the answer to a season 2 mystery ahead of season 3

Cobra Kai has arrived on Netflix – and the Karate Kid sequel is seemingly all anyone can talk about. While originally released on YouTube as part of their "Red" service – now YouTube Premium – Cobra Kai has received a second-life thanks to Netflix. And, as a result, those viewers who have already binge-watched the two seasons currently available have questions about the season 2 ending.

Fans who have been along since Cobra Kai's YouTube days probably already know the answer to a couple of questions thanks to various tweets. But for those who have just gotten into the series, we may have a few revelations for you. But first off...

Warning! What follows is a major spoiler for the Cobra Kai season 2 ending and season 3. Turn back now to avoid spoilers!

Still here? Then you know that, come the season 2 ending, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) is in hospital after being kicked over a set of railings by Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). The last we saw of Miguel, he was unconscious on life support.

Well, we have a resolution to the question of "does Miguel die?" as Maridueña has already confirmed that he's back for season 3. In a tweet from November 2019, the actor wrote: "Season 4 wrap on Cobra Kai. Can NOT wait for you guys to see the amazing work this team has put together. I am thankful for everyone’s hard work and commitment and humbled to be a part of the Cobra Kai familia." He later clarified he meant to write "season 3" rather than "season 4" – the show has not been renewed for a fourth season just yet.

Season 4 wrap on @CobraKaiSeries. Can NOT wait for you guys to see the amazing work this team has put together. I am thankful for everyone’s hard work and commitment and humbled to be a part of the #CobraKai familia.November 21, 2019

And there you have it, Miguel will return – and fingers crossed that season 4 does happen.