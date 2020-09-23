Cobra Kai actor William Zabka teases "unpredictable" season 3 and if Ali will return

Cobra Kai season 3 has a lot to deal with. Not least of all the fan anticipation that has steadily built up since the Karate Kid spin-off series has started streaming on Netflix. But there are also cliffhangers, characters in peril, and the chance of a major character returning from the original Karate Kid.

William Zabka – who plays Johnny Lawrence – isn’t giving away any concrete answers yet. However, he told ComicBook.com that the moment where Johnny throws his phone in his ocean, only to have it resurface with a friend request from old Karate Kid flame Ali (Elizabeth Shue), isn’t clear cut.

“Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that,” Zabka teased. “I’ve been saying this for the past two seasons, [Ali] is a big missing part of his life, she’s the love that got away and would, in some form, love to reconnect. But the show’s full of surprises…”

What else can we expect from season 3? Thankfully, more of the same. “So it does have a rebound [from the season 2 ending] but a great thing about the show is it's really unpredictable. And the writing is really unpredictable. So it's like, left, right, left, right. Bam — hit a wall, things blow up, and then it's all back together and there's comedy in it. It's just so well-crafted,” Zabka said.

Hints and hopes aside, there is one thing that’s official when it comes to Cobra Kai season 3: it’s coming in 2021. Creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed on Twitter that the new season has already been filmed and edited and will be available on Netflix next year.