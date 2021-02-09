Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington spotted on set of new David O. Russell movie

New set photos have given us our first glimpse at David O. Russell's upcoming movie, featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in costume.

Although the images don't give much away, the clothes suggest the movie may be a period drama set in the early 20th Century – we're getting prohibition-era vibes from the suits and hats. Robbie's character seems to trip at one point, with Washington's character catching her before she falls.

margot robbie, christian bale and john david washington shooting david o. russell’s upcoming film pic.twitter.com/n3aprjP9Z7February 8, 2021

We still don't know much about the movie, with plot details being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know we can expect an absolutely stacked ensemble cast. The most recent additions to this A-list crew are Rusell's frequent collaborator Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, and Chris Rock.

They join Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana , and the trio in the set photos, along with Birdman ’s Andrea Riseborough, The Old Guard ’s Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola, who worked with Russell on American Hustle .

The movie was supposed to start production in April 2020 before the pandemic caused a shutdown of filming, but it finally began last month. After a fairly consistent output of new movies in the early '10s, Russell has had a relatively long time out of the director’s chair – this is his first project since the Jennifer Lawrence-led Joy , about a self-made millionaire, six years ago.