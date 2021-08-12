Chloe Bennet leaves live-action Powerpuff Girls show

Chloe Bennet has left the live-action Powerpuff Girls show.

According to Variety, the actor departed the project due to scheduling conflicts. Bennet was set to play Blossom, with Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Bennet is probably best known for portraying Daisy "Skye" Johnson in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD TV series.

Earlier this year, the decision was taken to rework the pilot episode, and while Variety say Warner Bros. were interested in keeping Bennet onboard, her schedule meant she had to depart. Casting for a new Blossom will reportedly start in the fall.

Juno director Diablo Cody and Veronica Mars screenwriter Heather Regnier wrote the pilot, currently titled Powerpuff, while Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina director Maggie Kiley helmed the episode. The series is said to see the three Powerpuff Girls all grown up, but disillusioned after spending their childhood as crime-fighting superheroes. The pilot saw Donald Faison play their father Professor Utonium, with Nicholas Podany as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr., a version of Mojo Jojo, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Per Variety, these actors are in talks to return.

"The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss," Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Television Network, said of the pilot's overhaul back in May. "We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn’t work." (H/T Deadline)

There's no update on a potential release window just yet, but it's looking like the live-action Powerpuff Girls is still a long way off. While you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.