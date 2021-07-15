Check out these Loki custom Xbox Series X controllers themed around each variant

Xbox has designed new controllers themed around Loki variants from the MCU TV show.

Just yesterday on July 14, Xbox posted the tweet just below through their official Twitter account, showcasing the four new Xbox Series X controllers themed around each variant of Loki. This was to coincide with the release of the season finale of Loki, which just wrapped up yesterday on Disney Plus.

Bad news if you're looking to get your hands on these however: they're not actually for sale. However, through Xbox's new initiative, which allows anyone to customize a new Xbox Series X controller for purchase, you can pretty accurately recreate any one of the four controllers depicted above.

This new creation by Xbox is actually called the Xbox Design Lab. Note that, although you can customize your own Xbox Series X controller with whatever color scheme you can imagine and then order it, it'll cost a fair bit more than your average Xbox Series X controller, if you were to purchase the controller without any customization straight from Xbox.

If you're unfamiliar with what these four new controllers are referencing, then you've got a fair bit of catching up to do. Loki just rounded out its debut season on Disney Plus after six episodes, as Tom Hiddleston's mischievous character got up to no good once again, this time surrounded by Lokis from alternate realities and dimensions, like Alligator Loki and Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki, to name but a few of the bunch.

If you enjoyed the latest Disney Plus offering, then good news, because Loki is coming back for a sophomore season. Right now, there's no information on when the forthcoming season will be gracing our screens, or even when it'll start filming, but it's welcome news for anyone who enjoyed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's decidedly weird new foray.

