Check out these first-look images of Jurassic World: Dominion for some baby dinos

Baby dinos! Check out these new images from Jurassic World: Dominion.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the finale to the recent trilogy resumed filming in the UK recently, after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted projects all over the entertainment industry.

The first look images were posted on the movie's official Instagram page and offer a peek at some dinos along with the careful safety measures in place on set. "Behind the scenes on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion with safety protocols at [100%]," read the caption.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire, recently shared her confidence in how the studio has been approaching safety measures since they began filming again.

"There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond,” she told SiriusXM. “We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job." Howard also showed off some real gnarly bruises to fans on Twitter adding “Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!”

Trevorrow's movie is bringing back original Jurassic Park favourites Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm. Sam Neill recently told the Twitter-verse that Jurassic World: Dominion is the 'best yet.'

He shared an image from the original movie alongside the caption, "Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya." Adding a photo of his iconic hat with the caption, "Hello old friend."

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to debut on June 11, 2021. Check out more of the best upcoming movies of 2020 and beyond.