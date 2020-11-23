Channing Tatum reteaming with 21 Jump Street directors for monster movie

Channing Tatum is set to star in an untitled monster movie for Universal, produced by 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the upcoming movie as "a modern day, tongue in cheek thriller" inspired by the studio’s classic monster features. Wes Tooke is on board as screenwriter, working on a script from a story by Tatum’s long-time creative partner Reid Carolin. Tooke’s previous writing credits include the 2019 World War 2 drama Midway, starring Luke Evans and Woody Harrelson.

The upcoming movie is the latest project developed under Universal's reimagined monster movie universe, which has become a priority for the studio after the success of The Invisible Man . Released earlier this year, the Elisabeth Moss-led thriller is loosely based on the 1933 novel of the same name by H.G. Wells.

A host of other filmmakers also have monster movies in the works with Universal – Aquaman director James Wan is producing a new version of Frankenstein and Dwayne Johnson is rebooting The Scorpion King , while Elizabeth Banks is directing a remake of the 1940 sci-fi movie The Invisible Woman.

There’s no word on when production might start yet – Tatum is currently working on his directorial debut Dog, which he’s co-directing with Carolin. The movie is a road trip comedy that follows two former Army Rangers trying to make it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.