CD Projekt hopes to sell Cyberpunk 2077 "for years to come" with successive updates

CD Projekt won't abandon Cyberpunk 2077, the company's CEO has stated in a new interview.

"I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come," CD Projekt co-CEO Adam Kicinski told Reuters in a new interview. Kicinski is firm in stating that CD Projekt will continue to work on, and fix, its troubled sci-fi RPG.

The co-CEO also reveals in the interview that CD Projekt has been in touch with Sony, who pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from sale after just one week in December 2020, due to the litany of bugs and glitches affecting the console version of the game. Kicinski doesn't reveal in what capacity he's been communicating with Sony, but it's nonetheless a positive look for CD Projekt, as it's obviously trying to get Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store. In fact, CD Projekt said late last month in March that they were getting closer to a comeback on the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received various patches and updates since it launched for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backwards compatibility in December 2020. At the end of March 2021, the biggest update so far launched for the game on all platforms, with well over 500 fixes contained within. Although this wasn't enough to stamp out every bug in the game, it certainly went a long way to making it more playable for users on base consoles.

Additionally, CD Projekt stated that it had decided to "reconsider" the planned Cyberpunk 2077 standalone multiplayer project. Previously, CD Projekt's next planned project after launching Cyberpunk 2077 was the game's online component, but this plan has been shelved. Currently, it's not been confirmed if the multiplayer mode for the game is even in development, but comments from CD Projekt certainly don't paint a positive picture.

Alongside this announcement, CD Projekt revealed that it would be developing two AAA games in tandem in 2022 and beyond. Right now, it's assumed that one of these projects is Cyberpunk 2077, but we don't yet know about the other planned AAA game. CD Projekt's announcement did appear to hint at a new game in The Witcher series, but this hint is all we have to go on right now.

