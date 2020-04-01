Call of Duty Warzone patch notes: four weapons, Last Stand bug fixes, and more

The latest Call of Duty Warzone patch notes deliver new weapons and a few highly requested quality of life features, to say nothing of plenty of bug fixes.

Four new weapons can now be found on the ground and in supply boxes: the 725 shotgun, MK2 carbine marksman rifle, EBR-14 marksman rifle, and .50 GS handgun. All of these weapons can be found in common and uncommon rarities.

With a new shotgun coming into the game, Infinity Ward elected to adjust shotgun damage output. A single normal shotgun blast will no longer one-hit a fully armored player, but a shotgun backed by the Stopping Power upgrade will be able to one-shot at optimal range. That's the only true balance change this update, but self-revive kits can also no longer be stacked, which will also affect how some fights play out.

A few other idiosyncrasies have also been tweaked. For example, players who disconnect in Last Stand mode will now drop their items like normal, and in a similar vein, if someone you've downed disconnects from the match, you'll earn a kill. Additionally, knocked-out players who spectate others will receive 40% of the Plunder payouts from contracts completed by the folks they're spectating.

Here are the other tweaks and bug fixes included in the latest update:

Fixes to help prevent hitching when interacting with Cash Deposit Helicopters and Recon Contracts

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station

Updated button layout for equipment while using gamepad

Fixed a bug for players are not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks

Prevent bullets that hit the riot shield from depleting player armor

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player will hear the out of bounds countdown timer but will not see the countdown splash on their screen. This has been fixed

Fix for various and potential exploits

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500

You can read the full patch notes on Infinity Ward's site.

