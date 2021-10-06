Call of Duty Warzone teases big map changes ahead of season 6

The Call of Duty Warzone map is about to be irrevocably changed by massive fissures in the earth, as well as the uncovering of World War 2 era bunkers.

The new changes to Verdansk '84 will arrive in Call of Duty Warzone season 6 , and were laid out ahead of time on the official Call of Duty blog . The fissures will present one of the biggest changes to the map since the time-traveling changeover, and they'll have a particularly strong impact on the Downtown area, with several buildings collapsing into so many piles of rubble: say farewell to the Grand Hotel, Verdansk Museum of Art, and TV station, among other examples of structural damage.

The changes extend beneath the earth as well, with the fissures offering new avenues to move through the area either on foot or in vehicles (if you drive really carefully). Exterior ascenders positioned on either side of the crevasses will help you get in and out quickly, and you'll want to always be aware of the nearest one in case the circle starts closing or street-level opponents get any clever ideas.

While Downtown will see the worst of the fissures, the destruction extends to Verdansk Stadium south of the radar array, and near Verdansk Hospital. Meanwhile, one of the new WW2 bunkers can be found near the radar array, another north of the airport maintenance area's electrical transformers, and a third in the Boneyard.

You can get into each Bunker by descending a deep, drilled hole with your climbing device (or by jumping down, if you're in a hurry and don't mind the fall damage). Inside you'll find spawn points for items and supply boxes, and potentially even an escape route to other parts of the map - as well as more cryptic secrets, which will likely tie in to the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard .