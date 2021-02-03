Call of Duty: Warzone dev bans 60,000 cheaters and promises monthly updates

Call of Duty: Warzone cheats are being targeted by developer Raven Software, who announced bans for more than 60'000 accounts.



Over on the official Call of Duty blog, the new ban wave for cheating players in Call of Duty: Warzone was announced yesterday. The new wave of 60,000 players being banned brings the grand total of banned players in the battle royale game up to 300,000 since launch last year.

"We are also continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorized third party software for modding or hacking," the blog post reads. "We are committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all players. This is a dedicated focus for our security, enforcement, and technology teams."

Raven Software then goes on to outline all of the types of cheating they're keeping an eye out for, including "aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors," and any third-party software. Additionally, the developer announces there will be monthly updates on cheating prevention for Warzone going forward.

This is surely welcome news for the majority of Warzone players. Yesterday, high-profile Call of Duty YouTuber Vikkstar announced he was quitting the game due to ongoing cheating and hacking, and he was hardly alone, as members of team FaZe and others also railed against cheating in Raven Software's game. These new measures from the developer, as well as the promise of monthly updates, is surely good news for everyone thinking about stepping away from the game.

