Call of Duty: The War Collection now available for chumps

Call of Duty: The War Collection, which includes Call of Duty 2, Call of Duty 3, and Call of Duty: World at War, was released today. The 360-exclusive bundle is selling at full price ($59.99USD). PS3 owners, you may still be missing out on CoD 2, but don't worry, you probably didn't want this bundle anyway.

Check the used prices on Amazon - you can get all three games for a total of $24.23, less than half the price of the collection. For the sake of argument, let's say you hate used games. You must have new ones, and you really want all three. Sure, fine, you can't get all three games new for less. You could, however, getCoD 4: Modern WarfareandWorld at War new for $46.53, which is a much better "bundle" in our opinion.

If you really want to donate to Activision, or are a clueless parent looking for a birthday present, go for it, but we'll tell you a secret... used games are actually the same game! And honestly, how much do you really need a new copy of CoD 2 for the 360? Great game, but you do recall that it looks like this:

And we realize you aren't stupid, but it's funnier when we sound condescending toward an imaginary person who thinks this is a great deal.

Jun 8, 2010