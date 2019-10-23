Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak shows cancelled COD 4 map could be making a comeback

An image has surfaced that appears to reveal a scrapped map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare known as "Hill" will be included in the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare release. A screenshot posted by reddit user Lumenprotoplasma shows what looks like the map menu screen in French. "Hill" is listed as a "Cherche et Destruction" map, which is the staple Search and Destroy mode that's been a mainstay feature in the series.

(Image credit: Reddit u/Lumenprotoplasma)

While this hasn't been officially confirmed, the screenshot does show the names of other Call of Duty Modern Warfare maps we know are going to be included when it releases on October 25. In the image you can see the names of confirmed maps like the London-based Hackney Yard, the Gun Runner map set outside of a Russian town, and Graznia Raid which is also set in Russia.

The original Hill map is said to have drawn from elements seen in the Heat map that was included in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, so it'll be interesting to see how this take on it will work.

For those who may not know, the Search and Destroy mode involves two teams of players with different objectives. The attacking team has to try and either planting successfully planting a bomb or eliminating all enemies, while the defending team has to eliminate the opposing team or defuse the bombs.

While we don't know for certain if this map will be included, the screenshot does look quite legitimate, and any long time players of the franchise are sure to enjoy getting to finally try out the fabled cancelled map.