Call of Duty: Modern Warfare glitch transforms game into a weird sketch drawing

A newly uncovered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare glitch turns the entire game into something of a fascinating sketch drawing.

In the gameplay clip just below, uploaded to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare subreddit earlier this week, you can see a player's screen going completely black, with only their HUD visible. Then a strange cloud appears in front of them, through which they can see the map through a strange lens, almost making the entire thing look like a sketch drawing.

Weirdly enough, the lens that the player can see the map through is caused by a smoke grenade. So, ironically enough, the thing that's supposed to stop the player from being able to see is actually allowing them to escape their weird dark prison and peer into the map.

This is the first time in a while that we've seen a fairly noteworthy bug pop up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. These days, the game more likely to fall under the attack of bugs and glitches is Call of Duty: Warzone, which has seen a number of exploits pop up recently, included the dreaded Call of Duty: Warzone stim glitch making a triumphant return once again.

This time though, Warzone players are figuring out ways to take down those that are abusing the Stim exploit to hide out in the deadly gas. In one instance for example, a player hopped into a vehicle, speeding back across the map through the gas, to pinpoint a player's location using UAV. The teammate sacrificed themselves for the win, taking down the player that was hiding out in the gas to win the match. Not all heroes wear capes.

