Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale leaks continue with alleged gameplay footage

More evidence for Warzone, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode, has leaked today. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale is video gaming’s worst-kept secret . No really, everybody knows this by now. Seriously . Joining this recent tradition is a trio of new leaks: one audio file, one screenshot, and one lengthy gameplay video.

Let’s start with the audio. Twitter user @TheGamingRevolutionYT shared a short clip of what sounds like Captain Price introducing some of the mode’s exclusive mechanics. “Locate more Plunder,” says the mustachioed man in charge, “Plunder can be used at Supply Stations to buy Killstreaks and other special items. Get to the Supply Station.”

And what is a Supply Station? This allegedly leaked screenshot addresses that. It seems Warzone players will be able to scavenge for Plunder and resupply themselves at these shops. Highlighted in the image is a gas mask, which is described as providing “circle defense,” likely meaning it gives players partial or total immunity to the caustic gas seen outside the safe zone in the ever-shrinking map.

Other items and killstreaks can be seen too, like a UAV, shield turret and even something called a “Squad Buyback,” which may imply you can recover dropped ally items for a fee. That said, the name under that option also looks to have an experience level tied to it, so it may be that you’re reviving your squadmates, which has become a popular feature in battle royales since Apex Legends introduced it at launch last year.

(Image credit: The Gaming Revolution)

Last and certainly not least is nearly five minutes of leaked gameplay footage which is said to be from Warzone’s training level. Given that past rumors have suggested several ways in which Infinity Ward is iterating on the genre, it would be handy to have a tutorial, even if you’re a battle royale fanatic.

The video is even attributed to a particular username despite the fact that it was seemingly recorded in secret. Good luck to that player in this post-NDA breach world they’ve created for themselves.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, and even what we’ve seen is subject to change - we could be looking at old builds of the game mode here. Still, it would be a very elaborate hoax if that’s the case. We've reached out to the Call of Duty team regarding this matter and will update this story should they provide comment.

We’re still not sure when Warzone is going to make its official debut, but it’s had about five unofficial debuts this week and we’re still excited to see the real thing. When are we dropping, boys?