Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is being remastered by eight fans

A fan-made remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode is in active development.

The project was revealed just yesterday through a Discord Q&A (thanks CharlieIntel). The development team working on the remaster of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer component is currently hard at work recreating several maps from the original game, and so far they've provided screenshots for Terminal and Rust, both of which you can see just below.

(Image credit: Gunoftruth)

(Image credit: Gunoftruth)

It's certainly an ambitious task for eight developers. The development team have stated that nine maps are being remastered in total, although we don't yet know what these maps are outside of the aforementioned Terminal and Rust. As you'd expect, all weapons associated with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer are being remastered, and Deathstreaks are also returning.

You might remember that Activision remastered the brilliant Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for release earlier this year. The publisher opted not to remaster the multiplayer portion of the game however, and only the single-player campaign was remastered for release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

If you're interested in the progress made so far by the development team on remastering various maps and weapons, we'd urge you to join the development team Discord server. Right now, the remastered multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated for release at some point in 2021, with a beta test coming sometime before then.

