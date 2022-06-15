Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta starts in August, Amazon listing suggests

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could start as soon as August 15, according to an Amazon listing.

Pre-orders offer early access to the open beta, as Activision previously announced. In an FAQ (opens in new tab), the company said "tokens will be sent close to the beginning of your beta start date." Now, all Amazon listings (opens in new tab) for the game (noted by VGC (opens in new tab)) promise that those early access codes will be sent out on August 15.

There's been no official confirmation of when the open beta will begin, and it will start at different times for different platforms. PlayStation consoles will get the beta "at least five days" before other platforms, but pre-orders will offer some sort of early access regardless of where you play.

Historically, Call of Duty betas have offered a weekend of PlayStation early access, closed for a few days, and then offered early access to the remaining platforms the following week, concluding with a few days of truly open access for all players.

Modern Warfare 2 got its big reveal a week ago, and fresh details about the game have continued trickling out ever since. We talked with the developers about the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and a lengthy gameplay demo at Summer Game Fest offered some idea of what to expect.

Developer Infinity Ward has also confirmed that this is the start of a major tech change for the series, as all future Call of Duty games will be produced on a single, unified engine.

