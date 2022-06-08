PlayStation gets the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta "at least five days" before other platforms

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will hit PlayStation platforms ahead of its launch on Xbox and PC.

As revealed in today's full reveal of the sequel, Modern Warfare 2 will have an open beta available across all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. If you pre-order the game, you will get early access to that beta.

The devs have not yet confirmed when the beta will take place. An FAQ running down some of the nuts and bolts of beta access is available on the official site (opens in new tab).

Whatever date the beta ends up landing on, if you're on a PlayStation platform, you will be able to get in even earlier. The version of today's trailer uploaded to PlayStation's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) notes that the beta will be "available on PlayStation at least 5 days earlier than any other platform." (Word of this promo leaked earlier in the month.)

It's not unusual for Call of Duty betas to offer early access on PlayStation. But with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard moving forward, it gets stranger and stranger to see the remnants of these deals. Though, surely, it's no stranger than seeing the Xbox-owned Bethesda publishing PlayStation exclusives like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The first proper Modern Warfare 2 trailer landed today (though it, too, leaked ahead of the official release), alongside a host of details on the upcoming game. Check out our Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer preview for much more info on what to expect.

