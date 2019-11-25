Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies mode is live, here's how it works

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies mode is here, with a classic map full of undead to slay, some strange new beasts to overcome, and a ton of rewards to earn. Anybody who has hit level 5 in-game can start playing Zombies right now, and you'll want to make the most of your time with the undead - the developers have confirmed that Zombies will only be a temporary addition to Call of Duty: Mobile . However, they haven't said when the mode will leave the game and you'll still have classic multiplayer and battle royale to go back to.

This version of zombies takes place on the Shi No Numa (Swamp of Death) map from Call of Duty: World at War. It's playable in Survival Mode, which runs like the classic Zombies experience as you fight to survive against endless waves of lurching corpses; and Raid Mode, which throws a set number of waves at you before transitioning to a boss encounter against a giant, glowing purple scorpion thing. What does that have to do with zombies in World War 2? I don't know. Just shoot the bad guys.

(Image credit: Activision)

You can play either mode in either Normal or Heroic difficulty. Playing on Heroic will unlock a special map Easter egg in Survival Mode, though it's still up to you to find and complete it. In Raid mode, the selected difficulty will mean the difference between fighting through 8 or 12 waves of zombies before taking on the final boss, and you may even find a second boss and more secret areas if you play in Heroic.

However you play Zombies, you'll earn one reward for every three rounds you complete, with up to five rewards in each session. That does mean you could run out of rewards if you live long enough in Survival Mode, but at least there's still something intrinsically satisfying about watching that wave number tick up.