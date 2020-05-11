Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games goes on hiring spree for multiple projects

Sledgehammer Games, the Activision owned studio behind Call of Duty: WW2 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, has announced plans to hire 100 new employees over next year as it begins work on multiple projects.



In a new interview with VentureBeat, Sledgehammer COO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the studio is "entering a period of growth", following rumours that its work on Call of Duty 2020 was plagued by a host of development issues (the project has apparently since been moved to Black Ops creators Treyarch).

"We’re now a multi-project studio and we’re looking for a substantial number of new team members to join us." explained Wilson. "We’re looking across every discipline and various levels of seniority. It’s a pretty exciting time for our studio."

Wilson says that Sledgehammer is currently made up of over 200 employees, and plans to bring that up to 300 by the end of the year, despite the uniqueness of the conditions brought about by COVID-19 across the globe. The developer is hiring for its two offices inFoster City, California and Melbourne, Australia.

"We’re able to have substantive conversations through video conferencing software and although it’s a little more awkward than in-person, we’re all getting much better at it as the weeks go by. Humans adapt pretty quickly, and I think there’s been a very quick acceptance that this is the new norm for the time being."

Wilson didn't offer any details on the nature of the projects that Sledgehammer is now working on, though it's not hard to estimate that at least one of them is Call of Duty shaped, even if this year's instalment won't be a Sledgehammer production.

