Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode confirmed by Activision

Treyarch and Activision have revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a co-op Zombies mode, bringing back a fan-favorite feature the developer first popularized with 2008's Call of Duty: World at War.

"In addition to the story campaign, Black Ops Cold War will bring an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment into the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer combat and an all-new co-operative gameplay experience with Zombies," Activision confirmed in a press release.

No other details were revealed about the new Zombies mode, but the PR does refer to it as a "new" Zombies experience several times, so we could be in for something a little different than just the classic Zombies mode with a Cold War skin.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It isn't clear just yet when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we know it'll be before the end of the year. You can check out the brand new trailer for Treyarch's next Call of Duty, which tells a sequel story to the original Black Ops.

The Black Ops Cold War campaign centers around Mason, Woods, and Hudson from the first game, which means it takes place before the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3. It should be interesting to see how the more grounded narrative structure influences the new Zombies mode

It's also been revealed that the Black Ops Cold War ending will be determined by player choice.