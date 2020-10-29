Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC trailer shows off new scenes and 4K visuals

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC trailer shows off some of the souped-up features awaiting players on Battle.net next month.

As a cross-generational title, much of the focus has naturally fallen on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X. But PC players don't need to pre-order a new system to enjoy the best possible visuals and performance. Here are the main bullet points that Treyarch is teasing for Black Ops Cold War's PC version:

4K graphics at an uncapped framerate

Ray-traced shadows and ambient occlusion

Support for Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex

Ultrawide monitor and multi-monitor support

Of course, you also get the joy of first-person shooting precision on a mouse and keyboard, but you already knew that.

The trailer includes some new scenes from the campaign, including a helicopter hijacking and what looks an awful lot like a training ground for a Soviet occupation of the US. Black Ops never was a series to dwell on subtle politicking and long-term intelligence work between nations. The sooner all that spycraft can get us to stunning betrayals and big, booming battles, the better.

Black Ops Cold War will be available exclusively on Battle.net for PC players, continuing the practice first set in place by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in 2018. It will be available across all supported platforms starting on November 13.