Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has ray-tracing, and there's a new trailer to prove it

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer reveals how the game utilises ray-tracing to make its visuals pop with even more next-gen flair.

The trailer debuted during Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards showcase, and offers a brief look at new scenes not seen in the upcoming shooter's initial reveal trailer, which released last week.

Check it out below, and try not to let your jaw drop at the all those naturally refracted reflections:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's ray-tracing tech will be optimised for PC, as well as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those next-gen consoles release later this Holiday.

The game's visual specs on current-gen platforms won't be quite as beautified as those seen above, but those who buy the cross-gen version of the title can carry their progress over when they're ready to make the hardware jump for themselves.

Meanwhile, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal is expected later next week, on September 9, while the beta for the game has already been leaked as arriving in October via an in-game ad on Call of Duty: WW2.

We've seen the game for ourselves in action, and you can read our full impressions from Guides Editor Leon Hurley here.

