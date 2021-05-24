Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War could be getting the classic Hijacked map soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is apparently getting the Hijacked multiplayer map next season.

The new claim comes from @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, a Call of Duty-centric leaker with a track record of reliably predicting new content for the shooter series. This past weekend, the leaker claimed that Hijacked, the map that first appeared in Black Ops 2, is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the forthcoming Season 4, whenever it eventually arrives.

Should be at least one more surprise random remaster too (like Express)May 22, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the map that originally appeared in Black Ops 2, Hijacked basically takes place on a super-yacht. Typically supporting two teams of six players, both teams duke it out over several floors of relatively cramped locations, with firefights spilling outside onto the top deck of the boat itself. After Black Ops 2, Hijacked would reappear in Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4, the latter of which came through the Blackout battle royale mode.

However, Hijacked might not be the only surprise in store for Black Ops Cold War players in the near future. The original leaker says that the should be another "random remaster" on the way too, similar to how Express was remastered from Black Ops 2, and then added to Black Ops Cold War earlier this year. Right now though, there's no indication as to what this remastered map could be, but here's hoping it's something as exhilarating as Express and Hijacked.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been firing on all cylinders of late when it comes to updates. Under the "80s action heroes" umbrella," both John McClane and Rambo were added to the game as new playable Operators, while Call of Duty: Warzone players were treated to Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza as a new location to raid.

As for that latter addition, players have already figured out how to crack open all three safety deposit boxes and claim the riches within (and you can find out how to do just that on our guide detailing how to open the Warzone vault in Nakatomi Plaza).

Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Easter egg | Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide | Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg walkthrough | The best guns in Cold War Zombies | How to upgrade DIE Shockwave in Cold War Zombies | Firebase Z Wonder Weapon