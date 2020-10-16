Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta grants double XP and bonus weapon XP later today

The ongoing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is introducing double XP for all players later today.

Activision and Treyarch revealed that later today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST, double XP and double weapon XP will be activated for all Black Ops Cold War beta players. This is the usual reset time for Call of Duty activities, when challenges are typically reset and new rewards are introduced.

✅ Double XP✅ Double Weapon XPLive tomorrow from 10am PT in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta. pic.twitter.com/aKT14cooDLOctober 15, 2020

The second week of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta went live yesterday, on October 15. Currently, the beta is open to all PS4 players, but right now it's only available to those who have pre-ordered the full game on PC and Xbox One. That all changes tomorrow on October 17 though, when the beta opens up in full to all players on all platforms, regardless of whether or not they've pre-ordered the game.

Yesterday, just before the beta went live for PS4 players, Activision and Treyarch revealed the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. The 40-player mode, available in the current beta period, features 10 teams of four players going head-to-head, attempting to find uranium and deposit it in various bombs scattered around the map.

When Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 for current-gen consoles, it'll include cross-play between all the aforementioned platforms. PC, PS4, and Xbox One players will all be playing against one another in multiplayer, and Activision revealed back in August that this cross-play feature actually includes the game's Zombies mode. Black Ops Cold War will be coming to PS5. Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at some point later in the year, but Activision hasn't revealed when.

If you're looking for the latest updates and changes to have hit the beta since it first launched for PS4 players last week, head over to our Black Ops Cold War patch notes for more.