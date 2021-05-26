Call of Duty anti-toxicity progress includes banning over 350,000 accounts or racist names and toxicity

Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned in the last year for racist names or toxic behavior, according to Activision's anti-toxicity progress report .

Accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone , Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare have been banned as part of the studio's efforts to crack down on toxic behavior and hate speech. "We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players. There's no place for toxic behavior, hate speech, or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world," reads the statement.

Ongoing efforts to reduce toxicity and racism include the massive ban, deploying in-game filters to catch offensive usernames, clan tags, or profiles, implementing new technology to filter potentially offensive text chat, and implementing those filters across 11 languages. However, "there's much more to be done, including increasing player reporting capabilities and moderation, as well as addressing voice chat to help combat toxicity." The progress report continues with "our goal is to give players the tools needed to manage their own gameplay experience, combined with an enforcement approach that addresses hate speech, racism, sexism, and harassment."

Activision will continue to increase efforts in reducing toxicity across its Call of Duty titles by increasing communication with the community, consistently reviewing enforcement policies, and adding more resources to support detection of toxic behavior and usernames.