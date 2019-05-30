Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot officially announced, here's everything shown today

Update: Infinity Ward and Activision unveiled the next Call of Duty today, and as expected it's a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you missed the reveal earlier today, here's a quick refresher on everything we saw and learned.

Before that though, be sure to check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare preview to find out where the new instalment is taking the franchise. Spoilers: it's an Infinity Ward game with a Naughty Dog heart.

Right, onto the specifics.

You can also watch a breakdown of three campaign levels in the video below.

Original story:

If you can manage to pull yourself away from analyzing every last detail of the new Death Stranding trailer , Activision is gearing up for a big Call of Duty announcement tomorrow, May 30, at 10am PT. In less than 24 hours, we'll find out if those leaks for a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot are true.

Going Dark pic.twitter.com/gysaUrs0qtMay 29, 2019

Judging by all the replies, retweets, and likes on the teaser tweet already, COD and FPS fans around the world are beyond hyped for whatever's coming next. The 21 seconds of teaser we get feature the sounds of a woman walking through the woods, with a loaded gun at the ready. "I've got a problem. They could be anywhere. What can you brief?" she says, before the audio is cut off and we're left with the May 30, 10am PDT announcement time.

The Call of Duty Twitter may be "Going Dark" for the time being, but you can bookmark the Official Call of Duty 2019 Announcement stream now so it's ready to go tomorrow morning. It's almost impossible to decipher what's actually being shown, but if you freeze-frame on the radio waves, you can see what look like little snippets of gameplay or cutscenes for a brief moment.

Based on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title leak from earlier this week, it's looking like Activision and Infinity Ward are finally rebooting the Modern Warfare series that's been dormant since Modern Warfare 3 in 2011 (not counting Modern Warfare Remastered in 2016). Kotaku reports that this will be a "soft reboot" of the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and will be "heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments." Expect to get a taste of what those moments actually entail when this year's Call of Duty is revealed tomorrow morning.

See what's happening this week in games and entertainment with our latest Release Radar: