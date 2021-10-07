Nintendo Switch OLED has landed in Australia - here's where to get one

Nintendo Switch OLED model is now available in Australia, keeping to its promise of a October 8, 2021 release date. If you're super eager to enjoy that shiny new OLED display, it's pretty easy to acquire one in Australia at the moment.

The Australian Switch OLED price has been confirmed at AU$539.95 and a handful of local retailers including Amazon, EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are selling them right now.

On the off chance those retailers sell out, we'll be keeping this page updated with the info on which retailers you should be keeping an eye on in the coming weeks to help you snag an OLED Switch. That said, as launch day, stock seems pretty easy to come by.

For now though, here's a list of Aussie stores that are selling Nintendo Switch OLED models.

What are the chances of the Switch OLED selling out? Given that the major new component is the display, we'd say less-so than Sony and Microsoft's new consoles. That said, ask anyone trying to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock this year and they'll tell you what a nightmare it's been.

Even finding a regular Nintendo Switch deal has sometimes been hard over the last year and a half, though the mid-2020 stock issues seem to have cleared and the recent Amazon Prime Day had some decent deals.

Be warned then, that Switch OLED stock may dry up as we get closer to Christmas, so if you're dead-set on bagging one, we'd suggest getting in early.

Switch OLED models include two options. One with white Joy-Cons and a white dock and the other with the traditional neon blue/red controllers and black dock.

Nintendo Switch OLED stock in Australia

Amazon AU [Currently taking orders]

Amazon Australia is currently selling the Nintendo Switch OLED at RRP, and shipping immediately. If the console does go out of stock at some point, this is the retailer most likely to get it in faster.



JB Hi-Fi [Currently taking orders]

JB Hi-Fi was among the first Australian retailers to start offering Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders, and as of launch day (October 8) they're still taking orders for immediate shipping. Only one unit is available per customer, and as of launch day the asking price is AU$539.

EB Games [Currently taking orders]

Along with JB Hi-Fi, EB Games started offering Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders ahead of most others. As of launch day, October 8, the release date for the OLED model on EB Games has shifted to October 29, suggesting the retailer has already exhausted launch stock.

Nintendo Switch OLED - why should you buy it?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the mega-popular console that now includes an OLED display for when playing in handheld mode. The screen is larger too at seven inches (up from 6.2 inches on the original model). If your home Wi-Fi is a little weak or you want to cut down on lag for online gaming when playing on the TV, then the new ethernet port on the improved dock will be another upgrade you'll like.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like Nintendo is making any Switch games exclusive to the upgraded console, so we won't have a repeat of the situation that happened a few years back with the New 3DS release. Your old Joy-Cons will attach to the new Switch OLED as well, so there's no need to re-buy any of them when the new console launches.

If you're looking for a few extras to go with your new Nintendo Switch OLED, be sure to take a look at our Nintendo Switch headsets guide and also the best Nintendo Switch memory cards. Our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review might help you decide to pick up the excellent traditional controller for those longer gaming sessions too.

And picking up a new console is always a good excuse to upgrade your TV, right? Head on over to our best gaming TV or best OLED TV guides for some of our favorite TVs along with today's lowest prices.

Looking much further ahead, there is of course a chance of even sweeter bundles on the consoles or accessories in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in November. Keep an eye out.