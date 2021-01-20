Bungie fixed Destiny 2's latest raid cheese, but players already found a new one

Bungie fixed a widely used exploit for the Deep Stone Crypt, the Destiny 2: Beyond Light raid, in the latest patch, prompting players to find a new method to accomplish the same thing the very same day.

Destiny has a storied history of raid cheese, and compared to some other exploits, this one is fairly simple and minor, but it's still incredibly handy. The opening to the Deep Stone Crypt challenges players to navigate a series of warm safety zones while warding off a debuff called frostbite. If frostbite reaches 10 stacks, you die, so you only have a limited amount of time to reach the next safe zone and cleanse your debuff stacks.

The thing is, you could prevent frostbite entirely through a simple cheese: just summon your sparrow inside the first safe zone, push it outside into the cold, and then get on it while standing back in the safe zone. This is extremely easy to do and makes the opening encounter pretty hands-free, which is why Bungie fixed it this week. However, as Youtuber JB3 shows, the frostbite cheese is still very much a thing.

The only difference now is that, instead of summoning a sparrow and pushing it outside the first safe zone, players can now trigger the cheese by summoning a sparrow in the airlock before the first safe zone, pushing it into the safe zone, re-entering the airlock, and then hopping on their sparrow. Voila, you're immune to the elements once again. Bungie will probably patch this one up pretty quickly, so enjoy it while you can.

