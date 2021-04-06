Bridgerton season 2: Regé-Jean Page exits the series and four new actors join the cast

Bridgerton season 2 may not see the return of Regé-Jean Page, but some new faces are joining the cast.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young are all on board for the upcoming season of the hit Netflix period romp. Set in Regency-era London during the ‘social season’, when debutantes were presented at court, season 1 followed the relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page). Dynevor will return for season 2 in a smaller role, but Page will not.

Simone Ashley, best known for her role in Netflix's Sex Education, has already been cast as Kate Sharma , the main female role in season 2. Smart and headstrong, Kate is a new arrival in London and will be the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey).

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate's mother.Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AFApril 5, 2021

Chandran and Conn will play other members of the Sharma family, Edwina and Mary. Edwina is Kate's naive and endearing younger sister, who's been taught to be the perfect debutante by her older sister. Mary is their mother, newly returned to London with her daughters after her marriage embroiled her family in scandal years previously. Meanwhile, Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, a working class printer's assistant, while Young will play a new character called Jack who has connections to one of the series' most notable families.

After his breakout role in season 1, Page's contract with the Netflix show has come to an end and will not be renewed. He has some new projects up his sleeve, though – he was recently cast in The Gray Man , an upcoming spy thriller from Netflix and the Russo Brothers starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.