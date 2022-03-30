Bridgerton season 2 breaks Netflix streaming records

Netflix's hit original series Bridgerton is back for a second season – and it's already broken a major streaming record.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season two of the period drama garnered over 193 million hours of streaming time worldwide – just three days after its March 25 premiere. This sets the record for the highest opening weekend for any English-language Netflix series. The show's second season also made the top 10 in 92 out of the 93 countries where Netflix is available.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced show is also the second-highest opening weekend of any Netflix series. The number one spot goes to Alex Pina's Money Heist, a Spanish-language crime drama that's told through the lens of an unreliable narrator. Part 5 Vol. 1 of the series hit 201.9 million streaming hours during its opening weekend back in 2021.

The second season, which has been met with favorable reviews thus far, follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in his search for a wife that can meet his impossibly high standards. Though he ends up setting his sights on Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), he develops an undeniable connection with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) – and drama ensues. The series is based on a series of novels by author Julia Quinn set in Regency-era London.

Overall, Bridgerton is the streamer's second most-watched series of all time behind Squid Game, with a total of 625 million hours watched in its first 28 days on the platform.

