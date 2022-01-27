Link's Breath of the Wild archery skills are sorely lacking, according to one expert

Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild apparently isn’t very good with a bow and arrow according to an archery expert.

As highlighted by Polygon , professional horse archery academy Ridgeline Mount Archers recently posted a video to its TikTok account which explains why Link isn’t great at the sport.

In the video, the instructor notes that Link draws his bow wrong by mounting the arrow on top of his bow and using an inverted two-finger draw. Although it looks cool, according to the TikTok instructor: "This draw really sucks because it pushes the arrow in the opposite direction of where it should be going." So, if you ever think of using Link’s technique in real life, "don’t do it," says Ridgeline Mount Archers.

If you’re interested to know how other bow and arrow-associated fictional characters are doing with their archery skills, the chances are good that Ridgeline Mount Archers may have answered it for you on their TikTok account. The team at the training school has also answered whether Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn is any good with a bow and arrow as well as Legolas from The Lord of the Rings , and even Merida from Pixar’s Brave.

This isn’t to say that Link should just stick to his trusty sword and shield in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild though, in fact, Link (whilst being controlled by a dedicated speedrunner) recently managed to become the first to obtain an impossibly rare arrow that’s been stuck in Breath of the Wild's upper atmosphere for years. All it took was nine months of real-time and a tonne of bomb arrows.