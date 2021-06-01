Borderlands movie star Jamie Lee Curtis shares first pic of Cate Blanchett's Lilith

Borderlands movie star Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the set – but it's not of her character, Dr. Tannis.

Instead, the Holloween actor offered us a first shadowy look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith . Curtis captioned the new image: "Welcome to Borderlands and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude." She then hashtags #cateblanchett (mood) and tags the official Borderlands movie Twitter account, director Eli Roth, Gearbox, Lionsgate, and more. Check out the new Borderlands movie image below.

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate Arad Productions pic.twitter.com/R193HTGBZjJune 1, 2021 See more

The Borderlands set photo is something of a tease, as it's just Lilith's iconic silhouette, asymmetrical hair and all. It looks heavily photoshopped, as if the photo of Lilith was dropped into an actual set photo – but that could just be because of the aggressive backlighting and the deep black used in the silhouette, which evokes the cell-shaded art style of the Borderlands games.

While there's not much else to glean from the photo, it's clear that Lilith is packing heat, and it looks like Blanchett's outfit is mostly game-accurate, with a high-collared jacket (Lilith wears a vest), pants, high combat boots, and a bag resting on her hip. Oh, and there's a gun strapped to her thigh.

This is the first look we've gotten at the Borderlands movie, which we reported was set to start filming a few months back . It stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland , Jack Black as Claptrap , Avengers: Infinity War's Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina , and Janina Gavankar as "badass" newcomer Commander Knoxx . Eli Roth (Hostel, Cabin Fever) is directing, and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is writing the script. It's currently filming in Hungary, and from the looks of the photo Curtis shared, they may be shooting some vault hunting scenes.