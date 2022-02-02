The Book of Boba Fett brought together two Star Wars characters for the first time – and the internet is losing it

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 brought back Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) and Luke Skywalker, as was hinted at the end of episode 5 – but the big surprise came when Ahsoka Tano came out to meet Din Djarin when he arrived to see the Child.

It turns out that Luke and Ahsoka, one of Anakin Skywalker's former students, have already met at some point offscreen, and Ahsoka apparently hangs out at Luke's new training ground. That's not all, either: Ahsoka refers to herself as an "old friend of the family," and tells Luke he's like his father – meaning neither of them are ignoring the Anakin-shaped elephant in the room.

It's a meeting that many people thought would not be possible until both Ahsoka and Luke made appearances in The Mandalorian season 2, and the internet is naturally very excited to see it finally happen.

"It is literally now canon that Ahsoka and Luke met. I feel like everything's come to a close and I can sleep peacefully every night," says one watcher, while another is overjoyed to see the two characters together: "CAN'T BELIEVE WE SAW LUKE AND AHSOKA TOGETHER TALKING ABOUT ANAKIN"

One Twitter user can't believe this turn of events: "Never thought I'd see the day. Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Grogu in ONE FRAME!"

The sentiment is shared by another viewer: "This was something I've always wanted to see happen in Star Wars. It feels unreal seeing Luke and Ahsoka meet. Ahsoka referencing Anakin made it 100x better."

"LUKE AND AHSOKA MEETING AND INTERACTING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN STAR WARS HISTORY AND SHE REFERENCED ANAKIN TO LUKE…IM NOT OKAY," says another Twitter user.

"I wanted this moment for so long and it finally happen! Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker together on screen! Thank you Dave Filoni!" reads another reaction – The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni directed The Book of Boba Fett episode 6.

Another watcher is overwhelmed: "HOW ARE YOU GONNA GIVE US AHSOKA AND LUKE CONTENT LIKE "I'm an old family friend" "so much like your father", DIN AND COBB, GARSA POSSIBLY BEING DEAD, AND MOTHERFUCKING CAD BANE ALL IN THE SPAN OF ONE EPISODE?! IM LOSING MY MIND."

The episode sees Cobb Vanth return, Jennifer Beals' Garsa potentially killed in a blast set off by the Pykes, and the live-action debut of Cad Bane.

"When Ahsoka looked at Luke and said "You're so much like your father." This will take me weeks to recover from" another viewer comments.

It remains to be seen when we'll see Luke and Ahsoka share the screen again anytime soon, but Ahsoka is getting her own Disney Plus spin-off that will also star Hayden Christensen – so expect more Anakin Skywalker in the near future, too.

In the meantime, see our The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to find out exactly when the season finale drops in your time zone, and see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store for us.