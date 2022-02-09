The Book of Boba Fett finale sheds more light on a Star Wars character's future

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 has finally answered a big question on a key Star Wars character's future.

In the previous episode, Luke Skywalker gave Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) the choice between the Beskar chainmail and more adventures with the Mandalorian, or Yoda's lightsaber and finishing Jedi training. The credits rolled before the Child's decision was revealed, leaving us all in suspense – until episode 7.

A single X-wing arrives on Tatooine, and inside the cockpit is none other than Grogu, apparently flown all the way from Jedi training by R2D2 (Luke is nowhere to be seen).

Peli Motto takes the tiny former Padawan to Din Djarin, who is in the middle of a battle on the streets of Mos Espa, but is still overjoyed to see the foundling return to him. It's then revealed that Grogu is wearing the Beskar chainmail, which means he chose Mando over becoming a Jedi after all. In the final moments of the episode, we're treated to a reunited Din and Baby Yoda in the N-1 starfighter, presumably on their way to more adventures.

After The Mandalorian season 2 finale saw Luke take the Child away, it was up in the air whether Grogu would be back for The Mandalorian season 3 at all. The Book of Boba Fett episode 7, though, makes it all but a certainty that we'll be seeing him again in the next installment.

Whether Grogu ever gets more Jedi training remains to be seen, but Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has indicated that the villain is still after the little green guy, so he's not in the clear yet.

The plot of The Mandalorian season 3 is still entirely under wraps, but it seems likely that the series will involve the Darksaber as well as Gideon's plans for Grogu, especially since Din was shown to be struggling with wielding the ancient weapon back in The Book of Boba Fett episode 5.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected in 2022 – potentially this Christmas – but in the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon.