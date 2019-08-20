Bond 25 finally has a title: No Time to Die

The Bond 25 title has finally been revealed: Daniel Craig's fifth and potentially final outing as 007 is called No Time to Die.

The news was revealed today via a super-slick graphic, which you can see below. In it, Bond (clad in a tuxedo, obviously) gives a wry look to the camera before the shot pans out to reveal No Time to Die's logo.

So, what can we expect from No Time to Die's story? The official synopses reads: "Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The mysterious villain, meanwhile, could be one Rami Malek. Speaking via video-link at the Bond 25 (as it was then called) launch in April, Malek said, "I promise you all I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing."

Bond 25, directed by True Detective season 1's Cary Fukunaga, had previously only gone under the working title of Shatterhand and has filmed at locations in Jamaica, Scotland, and London as of writing.

No Time to Die has a release date of 3 April, 2020 in the UK, while the US will have to wait until April 8, 2020 to see MI6's finest make his return.