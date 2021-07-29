Bob Odenkirk condition stable following collapse on set of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," his representatives said in a statement, via The Guardian. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Before the statement, the actor's son Nate Odenkirk tweeted: "He's going to be okay."

Odenkirk was taken to hospital following his collapse on the set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Better Call Saul is currently filming its sixth season – which will be the final installment in the Breaking Bad spinoff.

Following the incident, several of Odenkirk's co-stars shared their support online. Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad, posted a picture to Instagram of him and Odenkirk together with a caption that read: "Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul... Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series, shared a picture to Instagram of Odenkirk with the caption "I love you my friend," while Michael McKean, Odenkirk's onscreen older brother in Better Call Saul, tweeted: "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother." Michael Mando, who plays Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul, also tweeted: "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo"

David Cross, with whom Odenkirk co-created the HBO series Mr Show With Bob and David, tweeted: "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

Odenkirk has been Emmy nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill, the lawyer who goes on to become Saul Goodman, in the AMC series.

"Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people," said a statement from AMC. "Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery." (H/T The Hollywood Reporter)

Sony Pictures TV also said: "Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being. Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery."

Better Call Saul season 6 is expected in 2022.