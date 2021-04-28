Blood of Heroes is a Dark Souls-inspired PvP battler set in medieval Nordic arenas

Indie studio Vizor Games has announced the first large-scale beta for its Dark Souls-inspired Nordic PvP arena battler Blood of Heroes. Check out the notably For Honor-like gameplay in the above trailer.

Vizor is mostly known for mobile games like Zombie Castaways and Mahjong Treasure Quest, but it's making the jump to PC and console with Blood of Heroes, not to be confused with the superhero tabletop RPG The Blood of Heroes. If you're bloodthirsty for some grimdark PvP in medieval Nordic arenas, right now you can sign up for the PC closed beta going live Tuesday, May 4.

"We wanted to make a game that we'd absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving PvP battles and warriors who show no pity or fear," says director Dmitry Voronov. "In Blood of Heroes, just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armour who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style."

The closed beta will include six unique heroes with their own weapons and abilities, as well as one-on-one and group combat modes. The character roster includes a range of fighters from fast and nimble to slow and powerful, and you'll get to master melee combat as well as spell and counterspell-casting, area-of-effect abilities, and more.

Blood of Heroes doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's launching simultaneously on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.



These are all of the new games coming in 2021 we can't wait to play.