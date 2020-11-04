Black Widow images provide a first glimpse of O.T. Fagbenle’s mysterious character

New Black Widow images have given us our first glimpse of O.T. Fagbenle’s character in the upcoming Marvel movie. We don’t know much about the character The Handmaid’s Tale actor is playing other than his name is Mason, he’s Natasha Romanoff's old Sheild colleague, and he's romantically interested in her.

Uploaded to Twitter, the photos are from Marvel's Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book , which is available now in the US and Canada and set for release in the UK next month.

these are the last photos from the book, might as well post them! (spoilers) #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/UgLAGdkA3pNovember 1, 2020

Fagbenle is part of an all-star cast including Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz, who are all playing members of the Black Widow training programme. Meanwhile, Stranger Things’ David Harbour is the Red Guardian.

The movie will be Johansson’s last outing as Black Widow, with director Cate Shortland confirming It’s expected that the Black Widow baton will be handed over to Florence Pugh’s character Yelena, although Pugh has been careful not to give anything away. “If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on,” she told Total Film earlier this year . “But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first.”