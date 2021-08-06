Black Friday PS5 deals 2021: what's in store later this year?

The PS5 Black Friday deals will no doubt be the most sought-after purchase throughout the massive shopping season. Black Friday is so much more than the day itself though, with the whole of November building up faster and faster every year into a deals bonanza - one that then extends well into December, too.

If you've been tracking the troublesome PS5 restock updates throughout the year, you will of course be aware that it's still incredibly hard to find the PS5 and, in all reality, supply might still be outrageously short by the time Black Friday rolls into town on November 26.

The PS5 will have a full year under its belt by then though, so we're optimistic there will be plenty of other PS5-related deals to celebrate on games, gaming headsets, controllers, and other accessories like the increasingly important SSD and external hard drive options.

If you are looking for a PS5 itself though on Black Friday, or right now, these are the stores you should keep checking, although brace yourself for a lot of 'sold out' signs.

PS5 SSD (internal)

(Image credit: Seagate)

As things stand, you need to be on the PS5 software beta in order to unlock the internal SSD bay's functionality, but we're finally getting there. Sony has been slow in letting us know what brands are fully compatible, but we've dug out a few confirmed by Sony or by the manufacturers, given the parameters that Sony has set out.

Want to know more about your options? Then take a look at our dedicated best PS5 SSD guide, for the lowdown before you buy. In short, though, you need to make sure it includes or meets the following criteria:

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

Capacity: 250GB - 4TB

Sequential read speed: 5500 MB/s or faster

Module width: 22mm (25mm modules are not supported)

Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M)

Total size including cooling must be smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H)

You also need to attach a cooling structure like a heatsink (or buy one built-in).

OK, that's a more complicated set of limitations than we were expecting, but fear not. Any SSDs we highlight during the Black Friday PS5 sales will be checked by our team to ensure they are indeed PS5-compatible so you can buy one that'll be a good fit.

PS5 SSD (external)

(Image credit: WD)

Important note: External SSDs can not be used to run/play PS5 games directly. Instead, they're used to store your PS5 games and can be transferred quickly back and forth to free up space on your internal drive. This is much quicker than redownloading them over and over.

You can play PS4 games from external drives though, and it does help improve their loading times. On many of them, we find it matches the loading speeds of the same titles being played directly on the PS5. This means they're pricier than regular external hard drives (HDDs), but we'll be pulling together loads of the best SSD deals in the Black Friday PS5 deals event as we're all in the market for one after all too!

PS5 headsets

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Over on our guide to the best PS5 headsets we've highlighted the finest options from a wide range of brands across various budgets so there's something for everyone. We expect Black Friday gaming headset deals to be a big thing again this year and many of the best PS5 ones will almost certainly be available for less.

You'll find the cheapest prices available right now in our comparison chart below on some of our all-time favorite models. Given the huge choice available out there, we often find most of them are getting regular discounts throughout the year, so there might not be any real need to wait until the Black Friday PS5 sales officially begin in order to get a fantastic piece of kit today.

PS5 controllers

Sony took its sweet time, but you can finally get the DualSense PS5 controller in some new colors. In addition to the basic white one, it's now available in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

And as things stand, these are the only controllers that will work for PS5 games. Older models will work for PS4 games, but there aren't any third-party options yet for the PS5 itself. This could of course change by the time Black Friday comes along though. We're looking at you, Nacon and Razer. For now though, here are the best prices for the Sony DualSense.

We're expecting loads of the best gaming items to feature in the massive sales event later this year. So be sure to check out our other guides on the best Black Friday headsets, Black Friday gaming chair deals, and Black Friday laptop deals. The Black Friday Lego deals will be ones to watch too, especially ahead of Christmas.