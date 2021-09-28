Black Friday OLED TV deals 2021: all the price drops we expect in November

Black Friday OLED TV deals can offer up some of the best prices of the year on premium displays. These are still pricey TVs, which means you'll need to ready yourself to drop more than $1,000 / £1,000 still. However, with hundreds of dollars or pounds off the final price, and some record discounts up for grabs, we regularly see excellent savings on some of the best OLED TVs during this period.

In fact, Black Friday OLED TV deals are some of the biggest discounts of the whole shopping weekend. Last year we saw some stunning prices on older and new releases alike, with LG and Sony displays offering up then-brand new price lows and enticing free gifts to boot.

The LG OLED CX, for example, is one of the best gaming TVs on the market right now and is geared up for some particularly special discounts. We're also keeping a close eye on the newer C1 model, and the cheaper BX, for even more savings in 2021.

Luxury Sony Bravia displays are also looking like strong contenders for some excellent offers in this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals. Releases from both last year and this year have seen some significant price drops in the last few months, lining them up for even larger discounts in November.

So, if you're gearing up to drop some serious cash on a premium display this November, it's well worth getting some research done ahead of time. We're bringing you all our expectations for the best Black Friday OLED TV deals in 2021, with price predictions and everything you need to know about securing the biggest discounts when those offers do roll in.

When will Black Friday OLED TV deals start? Black Friday officially kicks off on November 26 this year, so we can expect the biggest savings to hit around then. However, we've seen Black Friday OLED TV deals starting earlier and earlier in recent years, which means it's well worth keeping a close eye on prices from the end of October onwards. Retailers tend to offer some of their strongest discounts from the start of Thanksgiving week onwards, however. Considering OLED TVs are some of the biggest discounts on the shelves, it's likely that the biggest offers will be reserved for the main event. However, there's no guarantee that any early Black Friday OLED TV deals will be beaten during the official sale itself. If you spot a price you like in the days leading up to the big day, it's worth taking a shot and keeping it boxed up in case a better price is just around the corner.

Black Friday OLED TV deals: what to expect

(Image credit: LG)

Among this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals, there are a few models that will likely stand out. For those looking to spend as little as possible, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the 55-inch LG A1. This is already a budget set, by OLED standards anyway, but with the CX and BX likely to also receive some hefty discounts in November, the A1 will need to push its price even further below the current $1,196 record low to remain relevant.

This is a newer model to the market, released over the summer this year. That means predicting the exact price here is a little tricky - we don't know where LG will take its affordable product line when it comes to the annual sales. However, with 55-inch LG CX OLED deals likely to drop down to at least $1,299 and the LG OLED C1 already hitting $1,296.99 in previous sales, we may well see a sub-$1,00 price tag here.

If you're looking for one of the best TVs for PS5, you might want to spend the extra cash and pick up that CX model instead. With HDMI 2.1 and an excellent refresh rate, this is one of our top picks for the latest consoles. Last year's Black Friday OLED TV deals dropped this model down to $1,499 - a $400 discount over the $1,899 MSRP. It's worth noting that we've since seen this display sitting steady at $1,399, dropping briefly to a $1,336 record low over the summer.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're after a Sony Bravia flavor, however, you'll likely be spending a little more. Last year's Sony XBR-48 A9S took a $300 discount in Black Friday OLED TV deals. That left us with a $1,499 price tag on the $1,799 display. Since then, however, we've seen it drop down to $1,298 in 2021 - a discount that is likely to return in this year's sale, with perhaps an extra $100 or $200 off.

The new 2021 model, the A80J, has seen a slow but steady price trickle over the course of the year. The 55-inch display originally launched at $1,900 but has since dropped down to $1,798, with a record low price of $1,698 spotted in August. It's likely that this model will hit that $1,499 position in Black Friday OLED TV deals this year.

If you can't quite wait until November, you'll be glad to know that there are usually frequent discounts in the lead up to the sale. You'll find all the latest prices on the OLED TVs we're watching for this year's sale just below.

