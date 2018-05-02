Popular

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is lifting its space-curtain for a live stream on Thursday, here's how to watch

By

A monkey man rides a flying tuk-tuk in Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 didn't disappear after its impressive (and very long-awaited) debut at E3 2016, but most of the updates from the developers since then have been pretty low-key: concept art, bits of lore, that kind of thing. The creators will peel back the veil a little bit more with their second "Space Monkey Report" live stream on Thursday, and it should be something to look forward to for just about any kind of Beyond Good & Evil fan. Unless you're hoping for a sequel to Nietzsche's philosophy book… I don't think the stream will have much for you in that case.

Where can I watch the Beyond Good & Evil 2 live stream?

I got you, space-pirate buddy. You can watch the Beyond Good & Evil 2 live stream right here as soon as it begins. Or stay glued directly to Ubisoft's Twitch channel if you prefer.

When can I watch the Beyond Good & Evil 2 live stream?

The stream will begin on Thursday, May 3rd at 9am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST. Ubisoft didn't say how long we should expect the stream to go, but the last one went for just over an hour.

What will the Beyond Good & Evil 2 live stream be about?

Ubisoft hasn't revealed what the focus of the second Space Monkey Report will be, so… I dunno. But! We can take a look at some of the highlights from the previous stream to give us a clue of what kind of things we may see this time. Here's a neat look at the character creation system used to make human-animal hybrid characters:

And here are some of the vehicle designs that were on show. I love the juxtaposition of idiosyncratic, weathered designs and modular construction!

There was also a loooot of talking. But as long as there are a few tantalizing morsels like the above, it should be worthwhile. And let's be real, Michel Ancel's accent is cute is hell, so it should be worth it for that alone.

Still not sure about this new direction for BG&E? Read our argument for why Beyond Good & Evil 2’s big changes point to a perfectly authentic sequel. 

Connor Sheridan

Connor has been doing news and feature things for GamesRadar+ since 2012, which is suddenly a long time ago. How on earth did that happen?