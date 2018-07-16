Better hurry: 53% discount on this amazing Logitech MX Master gaming mouse (£37.99) in the Prime Day UK sale

This offer is over, but here are all the Amazon Prime Day game deals for 2019. A gaming mouse is more important than you think. It is, after all, the thing that lets you aim your sights on everyone else in Fortnite Battle Royale, scroll across your self-made dino land in Jurassic World: Evolution, or just mindlessly whack zombies back into the grave in State of Decay 2. We could debate the finer characteristics that make up the perfect PC mouse but, frankly, we don't have time when Amazon is offering a massive reduction on one of the best ones out there as part of its Prime Day sales. It's easily one of the best gaming mouse options out there.

The Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse may be a mouthful, but its perfect fusion of ergonomic smarts and forward thinking technology makes it one heck of a great choice for PC gaming, and it's currently available for just £37.99 on Amazon in the UK, at a 53% reduction from its original £80 asking price. This deal is ONLY available Monday 16 July until Tuesday 17 July, so you'd better snap it up.

On top of its adaptive scroll wheel, customisable configuration, and hand sculpted build, the MX Master Mouse's Darkfield laser tracking means it can operate on almost any surface, while that in-built lithium can run without charge for up to 40 days.

It's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to gaming, then, and there's a reason the product is sitting comfortably at almost five stars in Amazon's review section. You're also not going to get a reduction as big as 53% from many other products in this week's Prime sales, so it's a huge bargain no matter which way you look at it.

For PC enthusiasts, or those who simply want to up their trigger finger skills in anticipation of Battlefield 5, Amazon's most alluring mouse deal is a no brainer.