I'm getting a Switch 2 day one, but I still still be using my original GameCube over Nintendo's handheld

The GameCube is up there with my favorite retro consoles, so you'd think I'd be more excited that the Switch 2 will run some of its greatest capers. Don't get me wrong, I'm hyped that more people will get to experience the majesty that is The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Luigi's Mansion on a new system, but I'll be sticking to the original cuboid.

I'm not saying I will completely avoid Ninty's online GameCube library once my Nintendo Switch pre-order arrives. But, it's going to take more than ten adventures to satiate my mid-2000s retro needs, and since there are multiple ways to hook up the OG system to a modern gaming TV using HDMI, it feels like that should still be the default way to play.

Yes, I'm fully aware that playing GameCube games on the Switch 2 will be both convenient and make things portable. The thing is, I'm the type of nerd who loves a setup challenge, and the idea of hooking up 24 year old machine to new screens and achieving fantastic visuals is just my jam. If you can relate to that, I'll happily show you how to get the most out of your old console and play all of its greatest outings, whether you grab the new handheld or not.

Upscale your cube

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Normally, I like to try and get anyone who mentions playing GameCube games to pick up a CRT and become old tech loving weirdo like me. That normally results in some mocking and eyerolling, which then leads me to recommending upscaling solutions for modern screens. If you've ever tried to hook up an old console, you'll have potentially ran into the teeny tiny issue of not having any means to actually connect it to your TV or gaming monitor, and there are devices that will help you do that and more.

I'll start with the options specific for the GameCube since bespoke gadgets exist. If you're strictly looking for a plug-and-play solution with no regard for fidelity, there's a bunch of HDMI cables that'll plug straight into the cuboid out there. For example, there's a wire that will use your system's S-Video output and convert it to digital for $29.99 at Amazon, but it won't really provide your old games with any sort of glow up as it'll simply passthrough a 480p resolution and let your screen do all the upscaling.

Just to clarify, modern TVs and monitors are typically not great at upscaling old resolutions. Sure, they can pull it off, but you'll be effectively stretching standard definition to suit higher native panels. Depending on the display, input lag can also be an issue, although gaming mode options do curb that on newer models.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you're looking to try and match the clarity that will be afforded to Switch 2 players, you'll need to pair your cube with a dedicated retro upscaler. I recently shared my N64 setup off in response to further Analogue 64 delays, and I actually use a very similar approach for the console's successor.

To save you another click, I personally use an OSSC (Open Source Can Converter) for all my retro consoles. It's better described as a "line doubler" rather than a regular upscaler since it takes old visuals and multiplies pixel rows to achieve a higher resolution. Since the GameCube boasts RGB output, I'm able to hook Ninty's box straight up to the gadget using a Scart cable, which in turn allows it to be upscaled and sent over HDMI to screens.

Mcbazel OSSC line-doubler | $139.90 $125.91 at Amazon

You'll be able to hook up an original GameCube to this upscaler and ramp up its resolution to HD using HDMI. Just keep in mind you'll need to either use an RGB Scart cable or Components with this specific gadget as yellow composite cables won't work without a transcoder.

The results are crispy to say the least, with x2 doubling transforming the GameCube's visuals from 480p to 960p (1280 x 960), which scales pretty nicely to modern displays. The results should be pretty close to the Switch 2 even though the handheld will run at 4K in docked mode since Online games run at 1350 x 900, based on what I saw during the Direct reveal.

Just like everything in life, there's a cheap and a premium side to upscaling, and I view the OSSC as a middle ground solution. If you go raking around, you'll find some very budget genetic upscalers that start at $9.98. I'd absolutely avoid the boxes that simply just chuck a composite signal through HDMI as the colors will be muddy and outlines will lack definition, but I used the $29.99 Scart to HDMI converter long enough to know it is somewhat passable. Don't get me wrong, it's still not great and suffers from occasional quirks like sync issues, a bit of lag, and botched interlacing handling that leads to visual shenanigans, but it's not atrocious.

Before you pick up any old upscaler, just know that you need to use the right cable to get the cleanest image possible, as the console supports multiple output types. I use a Scart cable to tap into the cube's RGB signal, which produces nice sharp results with distinct colors that don't bleed into each other. S-Video is also an option too and looks fairly decent, but if you use the common yellow composite connection alongside red and yellow phonos for audio, you'll get a guestimated take on your game's visuals that often looks like it's coated in Vaseline.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Component is also an option, and it is technically the best signal the GameCube has to offer. The only issue is that good quality cables, like the $59.99 Retro-Bit Prism are pretty pricey, and I'd argue it won't look that much better than if you go with Scart.

All that to say that pairing your old GameCube with an upscaler will help you play all those 2000s gems you either love or missed at similar quality to the Switch 2. There's a bit of an assumption with old systems that they'll always look pants unless you use emulation or a new fangled take on the original hardware. The Cube is the one console that actually gives out a clean enough signal to look pretty fantastic when upscaled correctly, and it's really just a case of using the right gadget for the job.

New controller, old cube

(Image credit: Future / Sam Loveridge)

There is admittedly one thing that could tempt me into playing GameCube games on Switch 2, and it's that pesky new wireless controller. Unlike the old Wavebirds from back in the day, It looks exactly like the original and cuts the cord, so Nintendo sort of has me in its clutches a bit via the accessory. However, my OG hardware loving instincts are already getting me to think about ways to whip up a similar experience with my current setup, and it reminded me there is a potential solution already.

Enter the 8BitDo Bluetooth Retro Receiver, a doohickie that's available for $16.92 that plugs into the original GameCube controller port and syncs up to new pads. You can use the adapter to pair your DualSense, Xbox, and Switch Pro controller to the system, and that latter perk could potentially translate to Switch 2 compatibility. Nintendo has confirmed that current wireless accessories will be compatible with the new handheld, so that should mean the dongle will sync.

8BitDo Bluetooth Retro | $24.99 at Amazon

While compatibility with the new wireless Switch 2 GameCube controller isn't confirmed, it will likely sync up to the new gamepad and current supports Switch Pro, Dualsense, and Xbox controllers. Simply put, you'll be able to cut the cord and kick back with whatever set of buttons takes your fancy on the OG console.

The idea of buying a brand new GameCube controller in 2025 for my old console is already making me smile. I'm hoping the Bluetooth works the same so that the 8BitDo just connects like it would with a Pro controller, but I'll have to get my hands on one to confirm that. As a backup, though, there are other pads out there like the NYXI Warrior that look almost like a wireless take on the real deal. That will set you back around $68.99 at Amazon, but it could be worth the money if you're serious about an OG Cube setup this year.

I've virtually only scraped the surface of modern GameCube setups with my approach, as there's a whole wealth of mods out there for the system too. Think of this as a starting point for playing GC games for those of you who are tempted to pick up a Switch 2 for that reason alone. I'm not saying don't buy Ninty's new handheld, but just know that there are already ways to play all of the adventures coming to the Online service and hundreds of others if you fancy building a new physical collection. Hey, with game pricing verging towards the $80 mark, you might even be able to grab expensive oldies for fairly cheap.

