Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule: When does episode 6 air on AMC and Netflix?

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 will be the show's penultimate episode before the Breaking Bad spin-off goes on hiatus until July. And as we reach the end of part one of the final season, it seems like there will be some big revelations to come. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the new episode and what to expect when it returns.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 is called 'Axe and Grind' – but we don't know to much more just yet. AMC has released a brief synopsis which simply teases: "Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact; Howard scrutinizes Jimmy’s business practices." There's some speculation Howard may be in danger heading towards the part one finale – but we'll just have to wait and see what's next for the characters.

Better Call Saul's final season is split into two parts – with part one currently airing weekly. The episodes first land on AMC in the US on Mondays before their international release on Netflix on Tuesdays. We've compiled all you need to know about how to watch them and what time the episodes are out to make sure you don't miss a single moment. Read on to find out more.

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 will be released in the US on Monday, May 16. The episode will be available to watch live on AMC at 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 8pm Central. It will also be released on the AMC Plus streaming service at the same time.

On Netflix, it's expected that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 17. The streaming service usually updates its global library at 12am PDT, as Netflix’s headquarters are in California. Therefore, in the UK, it’s expected the episode will drop at 8am. Internationally, the episode will be available at the equivalent time in your respective time zone.

How many episodes are there in Better Call Saul season 6?

(Image credit: AMC)

In total, the final season of the drama features 13 episodes. The first seven of these are currently airing as Part 1. The episode titles and runtimes of these are below.

Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – April 18 (56 mins) – available now!

Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – April 18 (59 mins) – available now!

Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – April 25 (46 mins) – available now!

Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – May 2 (44 mins) – available now!

Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – May 9 (51 mins) – available now!

Episode 6: 'Axe and Grind' – May 16

Episode 7: 'Plan and Execution' – May 23

The final six episodes of the show will air as Better Call Saul season 6, part 2, which begins on July 11, 2022.

Episode 8: Title TBA – July 11

Episode 9: Title TBA – July 18

Episode 10: Title TBA – July 25

Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1

Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8

Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15

