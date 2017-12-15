The best Wii U bundle deals

The Wii U is still one of the most innovative games consoles around today, and it's chock full of classic Nintendo charm. Ok, it might not be the most powerful gaming machine around - pipe down PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we all know you’ve got this generation sewn up - and despite the fact Nintendo has shut down production for the console now we have the Nintendo Switch, the Wii U is still a great console.

Whether you’re chasing the red shell holy grail, looking for a Mario Kart 8 bundle, love the boundless creativity of the excellent Super Mario Maker, or the crazed chaos of Super Smash Bros. and Splatoon, there’s a great value Wii U bundle right here with your name on.

It doesn't matter if you want a standalone console or one with games, we've got you covered. We've even got separate UK and US Wii U deals. And, if you're swerving in the direction of a newer console, here's where you can order a Nintendo Switch right now.

The US bundle deals are up top, but you can skip straight to the UK bundle deals here.

The best US Wii U bundle deals

32GB Wii U, Mario Kart 8 for $579.62: Grab a Nintendo Wii U 32GB bundle with Mario Kart 8 and bonus DLC for $579.62 from Amazon.

32GB Wii U, Super Mario Maker for $583.99: Find a Nintendo Wii U 32GB bundle with Super Mario Maker and the 30th Anniversary Mario Modern Color amiibo for $583.99 from Amazon.

32GB Wii U, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for $645.00: Snag this limited edition Nintendo Wii U 32GB bundle with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for $645.00 from Amazon

32GB Wii U, Nintendo Land for $649.95: Get hold of a Nintendo Wii U 32GB bundle with Nintendo Land for $649.95 from Amazon.

32GB Wii U, Super Mario 3D World, Nintendo Land for $689.99: Get this 32GB Nintendo Wii U with both Super Mario 3D World and Nintendo Land for $689.99 from Amazon.

The best UK Wii U bundle deals

32GB Wii U, Mario Kart 8 for £549.00: Pick up a Wii U 32GB with Mario Kart 8 pre-installed for £549.00 from Amazon.

32GB Wii U, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for £580.90: Track down a rare limited edition Wii U 32GB with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for £580.90 from Amazon.

32GB Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X for £1,005.06: This rare Wii U 32GB comes with Xenoblade Chronicles X plus an artbook and map, for a truly premium £1,005.06 from Amazon.

