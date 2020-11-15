The best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X: get the best experience on the new consoles

The dawn of the new consoles is the perfect time to treat yourself, so we've put together a guide to help you find the best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X. Afterall, There’s a lot more to the PS5 and Xbox Series X than fast loading speeds and fancy UIs. This next generation of consoles also ushers in a new era of display technology.

This means that if you want to see just what your new console is capable of, you’ll need to invest in a new TV. That 1080p LCD telly from 2012 just isn’t going to cut it with these behemoths. If you haven’t yet made the leap to a 4K resolution TV, now’s the time, especially as the early Black Friday TV deals have started already.

While the new consoles will obviously display 1080p, and look great doing it, 4K with HDR is where things start to get interesting. Much has been made of the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s ability to output high-frame-rate 4K, that’s to say 4K at 120fps, but for the most part, you should expect 4K 60fps to be the default standard for both models, at least in the short term. The good news is that all new 4K TVs of note will have HDMI connectivity that supports 4K at 60fps. Consider 4K at120fps the icing on the cake.

Equally ubiquitous are dedicated Game modes. These tend to eliminate picture processing to reduce input lag. Low input lag is vital when it comes to competitive gaming, but is largely irrelevant if you’re spending your time on Animal Crossing. Low input lag without all that processing sugar and spice, means eye candy gets lost. Which is why Samsung offers two tiers of Game Mode - more of which later. Unacceptable input lag for gaming on a TV is greater than 30ms. Some of our chosen screens offer a blistering 15ms or lower.

Other niceties to look for are VRR and ALLM. The latter is more common than the former. ALLM (Auto Low latency Mode) allows a TV to automatically switch to Game mode when it receives an ALLM signal from your console. When an ALLM signal ends, the TV reverts to its previous picture mode. It’s a convenience feature, simply put.

HDMI VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) is a standard adopted by game consoles that allow games to supply a TV with a frame as soon as it is rendered. This ensures low input lag, and eliminates the judder and tearing artifacts which can be seen if a frame is sent at a fixed frequency that doesn’t align with the rendering speed. In short, HDMI VRR is a good thing, although you’ll only find it on more expensive TVs. The only TV maker offering VRR and ALLM, along with high frame rate 4K video is currently LG.

So which is the best TV for PS5 and/or Xbox Series X? Read on for our recommendations...

The best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG OLEDCX series Formidable gaming specification and excellent image quality makes LG’s CX series a hot option for high-end gamers Sizes: Sizes: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inches (OLED48CX6, OLED55CX6,OLED65CX6, OLED77CX6) | Input lag: 13ms (1080/60) | Display type: OLED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Excellent image quality Ticks all the display boxes Four HDMI 2.1 inputs OLED can suffer from image retention UK models lack Freeview Play and mainstream catchup TV apps

LG’s mid-range 4K OLED is arguably the best specified of all the current crop of high-end UHD TVs. Image quality is outstanding, with superb dynamics, black level and shadow detail.

Unusually, the CX boasts four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Most sets offer a mix of 2.1 and 2.0, or simply lack 2.1 altogether (we’re looking at you Philips and Panasonic).

Features include VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and 4K at 120Hz. If you want a screen that does it all, then the LG CX is an excellent choice.

The only caveat is image retention (aka burn-in), which can be an issue for OLED, when images remain static on screen for too long. All in all, though, this was the clear winner in the gaming TV category in our recent GamesRadar Hardware Awards.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung QNQ70T / QEQ70T This affordable QLED is also one of the cheapest UHD screens to support 120fps gaming Sizes: 55, 65, 75, and 87-inches (QN55Q70T, QN65Q70T, QN75Q70T, QN85Q70T) | Input lag: 20ms (1080/60) with Game Motion Plus | Display type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Vibrant colour performance Free from image burn Two Game modes No local dimming

The Q70T may lack the Full Array Local dimming backlight found higher up Samsung’s 2020 QLED range, but it compensates with an affordable price tag and dynamic picture performance.

One of the least expensive 4k TVs to offer 4K 120fps support, the Q70T won’t break the bank, but will show your games console in the best light.

The fourth HDMI is the one that’s 4K 120fps ready, the remaining HDMIs are all 4k 60fps enabled.

Another neat feature is Mobile Multi View with Casting, which allows the TV image and your smartphone to be viewed simultaneously, useful if you’re playing a game while following a YouTube walk-through.

Like all of Samsung’s QLEDs, there are two Game Modes. Game Motion Plus achieves low input lag, but still maintains elements of picture processing for the best possible picture quality. Input lag in this mode is a respectable 20ms. Game motion Plus can be switched off, which then unleashes a blisteringly fast 9ms input lag (1080p/60).

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG Nano90 Nanocell LED Don’t overlook LG’s Nanocell LED screens when it comes to gaming displays Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75- inches (55NANO906, 65NANO906, 75NANO906) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate : 120Hz | HDR: DolbyVision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Solid picture performance Free from image burn Two high-speed HDMI inputs Losing contrast when viewed off angle

LG’s OLEDs tend to hog the limelight, but its Nanocell screens are an intriguing LED-based alternative. This 9-series model sports two high-speed 4K 120 fps compatible inputs, handy if you’re planning to play in both camps.

It’s a mid-range performer when it comes to HDR brightness, but full array dimming keeps the dynamics nice and tight. This, coupled with relatively low image lag, makes for a good gaming screen. The set is also compatible with HDMI VRR and ALLM.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony X900H / XH90 If you’re looking for a PS5-ready 120Hz Sony TV, this is the one Sizes: 55, 65, 75, and 85- inches (KD-55XH9005, KD-65XH9005, KD-75XH9005, KD-85XH9005) | Input lag: 17ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | VRR: Yes | HDMI 2.1: Yes Superb image engine Powerful Android smart platform Two high-speed HDMI inputs VRR / 4K 120 fps firmware update not fully rolled out yet Image artifacts in dark scenes on native Netflix app

If you want a Sony TV to showcase your PS5, hurry past those Sony OLEDs and take a long look at this model, as it promises support for 4K 120fps (via a firmware update which has started rolling out recently).

Sony’s image processor is one of the best out there, and it’s particularly adept at upscaling non-HDR and HD content - basically Sony’s image engine makes everything look good.

There’s support for ALLM and VRR too, at least when Sony enables the latter via firmware. Input lag is bonza at 15ms (1080p/60).

Editors note: I had one of these TVs in for testing recently, and while I found it was excellent for gaming, I was really disappointed with the native Netflix app as it struggled with dark scenes with lots of blocky image artifacting (this never happens when gaming though). Pop a Fire TV stick in though and problem solved - Brendan Griffiths.

(Image credit: Vizio)

5. Vizio V Series 2020 The US TV brand delivers a solid budget option for gamers with the LED flatscreen Sizes: 40-, 43-, 50, 55-, 60-, 65-, 70-, 75- inches (V405-H19, V435-H11, V505-H19, V555-H11, V585-H11, V605-H3, V655-H9, V705-H3, V755-H4) | Input lag: 10ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No Bargain basement price Low input lag 4K 60fps HDMI input Low brightness HDR No 120fps high frame rate support

The V Class Vizio screens are aimed at buyers on a tight budget, and as such, they don't come with a whole stack of game-centric features. They’re more HDR-compatible than HDR-able, as screen brightness just isn’t very high, but if you’re after a TV that won’t put you at a disadvantage when in a melee, they’re well worth a look.

There’s no VRR support, but input lag is stupendously low, and the screen will work happily with 4K at 60 FPS.

Budget bargain or stop-gap panel? Maybe a bit of both…

Vizio TVs are mainly only available in the US. We rarely see them in the UK.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung TU8000 / TU8500 This Samsung Crystal UHD could be the best budget gaming TV for the Xbox Series X and PS5 Sizes: 43-, 55-, 65-inches (UE43TU8500, UE55TU8500, UE65TU8500) | Input lag: 12ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No Vibrant, colour rich images Ultra-low input lag 4K 60fps HDMI input No VRR No 120fps high frame rate support

Samsung’s QLED UHD flatscreens are the glory hounds, but the brand’s Crystal UHD models, like this TU8000 model, sell by the truckload, and it’s easy to see why. Picture quality is striking, the brand’s Tizen smart platform is first class, and input lag is wonderfully low.

The inevitable budget caveat is that there are only three HDMIs, with no 120fps frame rate support. Given the asking price, that’s hardly a surprise. There’s no VRR but we do get ALLM.

Just like Samsung’s QLED models, there’s Multi View simultaneous smartphone/TV viewing and we get two Game modes. Game Motion Plus delivers at 26.7ms (1080/60), while the hardcore Game mode comes in at a stonking 11.7ms (1080/60).

(Image credit: Panasonic)

7. Panasonic TX-50HX800 A beautiful mix of Hollywood tuned imagery and low input lag, this mid-ranger is perfect for games and movies Sizes: 50-, 58-, 65-inches | Input lag: 10ms (1080/60) | Display type: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | VRR: No | HDMI 2.1: No Universal HDR support Low input lag 4K 60fps HDMI input No VRR No 120fps high frame rate support

Panasonic’s HX800 is a mid-range UHD TV that’s tuned for movie lovers, but has a blisteringly fast game response with 4K 60 fps HDMI inputs. For many buyers, this could be the ideal living room compromise.

One consequence of its advantageous price point is the provision of just three HDMI inputs, which could be a problem if you’re aiming to buy both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There’s no VRR (all the HDMI’s are v2.0), but we do get ALLM and input lag is hugely impressive at just 10.2ms (1080/60). A great all rounder.

This particular Panasonic model is rarely available outside of Europe.

