The 20 best PS4 exclusives that you need to play

20. GT Sport

The best racing game on PS4

Release Date: 2017 | Developer: Polyphony | Genre: Racing

Enhanced for PS4 Pro

Compatible with racing wheels

Online tournaments and events

If you're looking for a driving experience on PS4... there's only one choice. Sure, DriveClub was the previous favorite, but GT Sport offers everything that game had a way more. There's the usual raft of high-end sports cars to choose from, and a bunch of high-performance models from commercial manufacturers, along with many of the world's best tracks, lovingly recreated in game. But what sets this apart is the online options, offering tournaments, special events, and loads more - you can essentially live the life of the most exciting, well-travelled professional racing driver... er, without the risk of crashing (or the millions of dollars they'd probably earn).

B-movie scares at their very best

Release Date: 2015 | Developer: Supermassive Games | Genre: Horror

Budget price

Multiple endings

Loads of genuine scares

Until Dawn manages to play off your favorite horror movies tropes and cleverly subvert them in equal measure, following a group of teens with a shared dark secret as they try to survive a cabin trip that quickly descends into a living nightmare. The choices you make throughout the story determine whether these nuanced characters make it out alive, which lends itself to plenty of replayability: maybe you'll do your best to prevent any bloodshed, or perhaps you want to see a particularly annoying character meet an appropriately gruesome death. Whichever path you choose, prepare to be scared out of your wits (or at least grossed out) along the way.

A magical adventure that will capture your imagination

Release Date: 2019 | Developer: Pixelopus | Genre: Adventure

Heartfelt story

Beautifully stylised

Creative and imaginative

Concrete Genie offers an enchanting, creatively unique experience using the DualShock 4's motion sensor controls to paint. Yep, that's right, you create beautiful artwork by tilting your controller in different directions. While it sounds like a bit of an unconventional way to compose art, it actually works really well. Pixelopus offers a deeply heartwarming adventure that explores the impact of an environmental disaster on a now abandoned seaside town. You play a young bullied teenager called Ash who discovers a magical paintbrush that has the power to restore the town and bring his artwork to life. The story also touches on the issue of bullying with sensitivity, and it also shows you a different side to the bullies that you might not expect to see.

The other great crime sim on PS4

Release Date: 2018 | Developer: Sega | Genre: Action RPG

Enhanced for PS4 Pro

Fully localised for the US and UK

Massive game, so great value

If you've never experienced the PS4 exclusive Yakuza series... what the hell have you been doing with your gaming life? It's time to rectify that mistake with the latest Yakuza. No, really, the sixth core outing for the series is actually one of the best places to start as it does a great job of telling the story so far, while offering the best action and elements from previous games in one, meaty adventure. It's essentially an action-RPG set in Japan, where you play as ex-Yakuza boss Kazuma Kiryu, who is now a good guy fighting for his adopted children and the people of his town. There are mini-game distractions galore, loads of wonderful side-stories to experience, and a gripping overall narrative.

The fighting legend finds a home on PS4

Release Date: 2016 | Developer: Capcom | Genre: Fighting

Massive list of characters

Also available on PC

Compatible with fightsticks

It might've launched in relatively rough shape, but after over a year of additional content, new characters, and countless refinements, Street Fighter 5 has realized its full potential as a phenomenal fighting game. Its ever-growing roster of unique characters has the perfect fit for any playstyle, and the inventive V-Skill and V-Trigger systems add another layer of excitement and strategic depth to each intense match. Whether you go with an old favorite like Ryu or opt for an oddball newcomer like Necalli, Street Fighter 5 delivers more of the infinite replayability and limitless skill ceiling you've come to expect from Capcom's fan-favorite fighting game series.

A superhero adventure that's not to be missed

Release Date: 2014 | Developer: Sucker Punch | Genre: Action adventure

Brilliant superhero action

Great use of the DualShock 4

Top notch graphics, despite it's PS4 launch date release

Despite the fact it was one of the original PS4 launch games, inFamous: Second Son is a wonderful example of how technical tweaks for the PS4 Pro release can change the quality of a game dramatically. Sucker Punch's brilliant smoke-fuelled superhero story looks fantastic even four years after release, and its tale of origins, family, and brotherhood is still one of my favourite PS4 games to date. It make Seattle your playground, and nothing feels quite as good as chaining together attacks with your newly found powers to stop the big bad that's threatening your town, and your family. Utterly brilliant.

The best game story ever told

Release Date: 2014 | Developer: Naughty Dog | Genre: Action adventure

One of the best game storylines of all time

Looks fantastic on Pro

Epic stealth sections

Okay, okay, so technically The Last of Us was one of the best PS3 games , but it's tricky to compile a list of the best PS4 exclusives without at least mentioning this fantastic remaster. Not only do you get the original The Last of Us game in glorious 4K if you're rocking a PS4 Pro, but you also get a load of additional content bundled in as well. Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic tale is still one of the best video game stories ever told. So if you've not experienced Ellie and Joel's tale yet, settle back (although not too far, this is a tense game with mutants in it), and immerse yourself in one of the best games of all time.

A papercraft adventure where you're the star

Release Date: 2015 | Developer: Media Molecule | Genre: Platformer adventure

Best use of the DualShock 4's unique feature

Adorable papercraft world

Puts you right in the game

Tearaway Unfolded is one of those rare games that is a sheer delight from start to finish. Its beautiful paper craft world is one that you're immersed in from the get go, using the touchpad on the DualShock 4 to draw and craft your own creations that get placed inside the game. And, the more you play, the more the world of Tearaway Unfolded becomes a reflection of your artistic talents. Trust me, you don't need many, thank the PlayStation Gods, but even a shambled together star adds some pizzazz to this already stunning world. Of course, there's a story here too - it's not all scissors and glue work - and it's up to you to help rid the world of the evil Scraps and restore order once and for all. Meet some adorable creatures along the way, make friends, earn yourself some sticks and poke and prod the world using the power of the DualShock 4, and more in this unique PS4 exclusive adventure.

12. Ratchet and Clank

A wonderful remaster of the PS2 classic

Release Date: 2016 | Developer: Insomniac Games | Genre: Action adventure

An animated space odyssey

Brilliantly silly weapons and story

A PS2 classic brought into the present day

If you played Ratchet and Clank back in the days of the PS2, you know how amazing the duo's adventures are. This oddity of a space odyssey will have you chuckling at the ridiculousness of the guns, groaning at the brilliantly awful jokes, and dazzling at the stunning world that Insomniac Games has created, with a colour palette to make any galaxy jealous. This is absolutely the magic of the original brought onto the PS4 in a beautiful remaster that proves that games don't need to be totally overhauled to be brought onto current gen consoles. This is fun, imaginative and utterly wonderful.

The female-led Uncharted that you absolutely have to play

Release Date: 2017 | Developer: Naughty Dog | Genre: Action adventure

Incredibly compelling fresh protagonists

Storyline is one of the best in the series

Absolutely stunning visuals

While Nathan Drake has been the face of the Uncharted series since it debuted in 2007 on the PS3, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is all about giving someone else a turn. Drake moves aside to let two female characters from the series - both former villains/double crossers, I might add - in the form of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. The two women are a compelling double act that still retain the feisty, tongue-in-cheek antics that's synonymous with the Uncharted series, but with a fresh take on the boisterous bromance of Sully and Drake. Brilliant set pieces, top notch puzzles, and a touch of the supernatural all add up to make this an Uncharted spin-off that could just be the start of a new Uncharted tale.

