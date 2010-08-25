Behold: Trippy ass Super Mario art

Now that’s a three dimensional screenshot! Or at least it certainly makes for a wonderfully disorienting 3D illusion, does it not? Oh, the nausea that can be accomplished looping just two to three frames… and games don't get the treatment often enough. Luckily there’s an entire website devoted to this bizarre artistic subgenre pioneered by The internet, and it’s sure as hell a perfect scroll-through on an incredibly slow news days like today. (WARNING: SEVERAL NSFW images) Here’s someof our favs:

It’s easy to get lost there,so pleasehead back here in a bit andwe promise we’ll find something worth writing about.

Aug 24, 2010