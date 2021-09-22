Battlefield 2042 beta codes reportedly being sent to those who pre-ordered via Amazon

Battlefield 2042 beta codes have reportedly begun going out to those who pre-ordered the game through Amazon.

According to a post in the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, some Amazon customers have been receiving redeemable codes to the Battlefield 2042 beta early due to pre-ordering the game through the online store. There’s not been an exact date from EA or the game’s developer DICE as to when the open beta is taking place, just that it was due to happen sometime in September .

EA did previously state that players who pre-order any edition of Battlefield 2042 will get early access to the open beta, however, it appears Amazon is the only store so far that has begun sending out redeemable codes for the early access beta.

The same Reddit post also revealed that the Battlefield 2042 product description now reads: "Pre-order Battlefield 2042 for PC by September 23rd, 2021 to unlock early access to the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta." The email also adds that "codes will be sent within 24 hours of early access start date."

A previous claim from industry insider Tom Henderson said that the Battlefield 2042 beta dates have been delayed until October 6, for early access and October 8, for open beta. If true, it could just be a case of Amazon sending the codes out a little earlier than other stores.

This theory has gained more traction after Twitter user @JMaine518 also shared that they had gotten the same email from Amazon, however did add in the replies of the tweet that although they have redeemed the code, nothing has appeared on their PlayStation yet.

Just got sent my Battlefield 2042 Beta Early Access Codes From Amazon. Hopefully this means the beta is coming soon 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CnRCgFHbAuSeptember 21, 2021 See more

Battlefield 2042 will launch fully on October 22, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

